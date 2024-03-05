Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 377 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 16.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 74,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 15.6% during the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,484,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,396,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 959,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,304,000 after purchasing an additional 31,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 75.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLKB stock traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $71.50. The stock had a trading volume of 207,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,221. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.97. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2,381.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.04. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $53.39 and a one year high of $88.56.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $295.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $1,743,594.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,104 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,042.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

