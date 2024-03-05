Laurion Capital Management LP Has $3.40 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 457.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,511,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,371,000 after buying an additional 2,881,772 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,609,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,984,000 after buying an additional 105,704 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,548,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,695,000 after buying an additional 718,735 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,522,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,011,000 after buying an additional 703,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,339,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,970,000 after buying an additional 145,395 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,841,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,943,075. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.