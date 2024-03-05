Laurion Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 534,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,094 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ikena Oncology were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 5.2% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 407,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 2.8% during the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 58,894 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 11.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 20,668 shares in the last quarter. OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 15.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

IKNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Friday, January 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Friday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:IKNA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 170,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,933. The stock has a market cap of $70.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.32. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $7.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72.

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops precision medicines to biomarker-defined patients with specific unmet needs in the United States. Its lead oncology product candidate is IK-930, a paralog selective inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, a transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

