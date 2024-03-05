Laurion Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Laurion Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,185 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in scPharmaceuticals were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCPH. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 234.3% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,713,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,770 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after acquiring an additional 155,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 1,445.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,729,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,623,000 after buying an additional 1,617,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 1,869.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after buying an additional 964,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 3,161.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 800,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

scPharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2 %

scPharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.87. 159,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,928. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $210.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.09.

scPharmaceuticals Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.