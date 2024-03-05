Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Shares Sold by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Free Report) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,136,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829,776 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.65% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 18.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of LCTX stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.11. 192,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,905. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $193.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 6,730,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,666,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,332,905.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 6,730,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,666,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,332,905.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don M. Bailey purchased 96,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,001.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,153.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

