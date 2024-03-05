Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New $556,000 Investment in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at about $335,000.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

SharkNinja Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE SN traded up 0.07 on Tuesday, hitting 56.52. 591,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,581. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 50.63. SharkNinja, Inc. has a twelve month low of 25.84 and a twelve month high of 57.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.86 by 0.08. The business had revenue of 1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.31 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SharkNinja from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 59.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SharkNinja

SharkNinja Company Profile

(Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.