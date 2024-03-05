Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DHR stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $255.21. 938,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,295. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.97. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $259.00. The stock has a market cap of $188.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 15.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

