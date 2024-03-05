Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 441 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth approximately $636,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,519 shares of company stock worth $1,094,924. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded down $3.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,696. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.79. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.89 and a 1-year high of $251.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.42.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.