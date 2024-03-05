Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.36. 1,528,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $109.83. The firm has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.53.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

