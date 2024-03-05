Legacy Advisors LLC Has $989,000 Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,465 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNO. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,257,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,838,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,630,000 after acquiring an additional 22,012 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 61.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 27.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,059. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $28.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.05 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. Equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CNO Financial Group news, CAO John R. Kline sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $155,841.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,241.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,220 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $86,843.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,437,705.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John R. Kline sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $155,841.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,241.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,197 shares of company stock worth $328,853 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

