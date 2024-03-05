Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 379 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 54.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 353.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Qualys stock traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,231. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.04. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 0.52.
In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,994,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total transaction of $203,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,892,001.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,973 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.57.
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
