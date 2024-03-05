Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 379 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 54.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 353.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of Qualys stock traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,231. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.04. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 49.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,994,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total transaction of $203,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,892,001.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,973 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.57.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

