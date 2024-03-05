Legal & General Group Plc Sells 155,627 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,517,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 155,627 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 1.02% of Dominion Energy worth $380,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $595,800,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.18.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.57. 4,876,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,339,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.83. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $58.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

