The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of PNC traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.27. 1,444,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,783. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $157.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on PNC

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.