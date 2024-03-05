Legal & General Group Plc Has $368.34 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,974,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,975 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $368,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in American Water Works by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 152,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,762,000 after acquiring an additional 19,822 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in American Water Works by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 27,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 288,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,753,000 after purchasing an additional 37,514 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWK. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE:AWK traded down $2.30 on Tuesday, hitting $119.40. The company had a trading volume of 589,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.05. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.25 and a 52 week high of $153.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

