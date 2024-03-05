Legacy Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,013 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 160,973 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,878,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,109,621 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $123,235,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 460.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,261 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 45,397 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 207,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $23,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,571 shares of company stock worth $3,972,607 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 3.3 %

QUALCOMM stock traded down $5.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.10. 4,452,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,112,204. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $167.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

