Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 1,191 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,840 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC cut Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,606 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,559. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $2.58 on Tuesday, reaching $68.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,214,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,794,362. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.64. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

