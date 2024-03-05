Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 48,051 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,627,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,051 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 1.20% of Welltower worth $542,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 479.6% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.78. 1,169,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,862. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 381.26%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

