Lido Advisors LLC Buys 16,457 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 287.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,457 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

AMP stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $413.93. The company had a trading volume of 215,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,435. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.09 and a 52 week high of $417.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $389.64 and a 200 day moving average of $357.64.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.98, for a total transaction of $154,377.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,454.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 385 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.98, for a total value of $154,377.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,454.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,642 shares of company stock worth $40,757,574 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

