Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,339,437 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 182,947 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $548,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after buying an additional 2,332,827 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,728,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after buying an additional 715,850 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,625,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $415,449,000 after buying an additional 611,608 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,843 shares of company stock worth $29,088,185. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 3.7 %

PANW traded down $10.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.45. 4,660,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,378,731. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.30 and a 1 year high of $380.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $325.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.73. The firm has a market cap of $93.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

