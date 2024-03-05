Legal & General Group Plc Sells 314,494 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,959,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 314,494 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $614,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $92.93. 2,406,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181,859. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $100.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.28.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

