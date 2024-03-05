Legal & General Group Plc Sells 293,403 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,601,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 293,403 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $670,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.4% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,461,505 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $102,042,000 after acquiring an additional 184,231 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 325.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,174 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 16,193 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 150.1% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 12,334 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 264,117 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $18,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 17.9% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.86. 3,834,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,207,730. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.26. The company has a market cap of $92.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

