Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,246,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,251 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.74% of Blackstone worth $562,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 202,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $75,609,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth $1,864,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 6.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,133.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 83,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,224 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX traded down $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.06. 1,872,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,588,500. The company has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a PE ratio of 68.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.38. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.46%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

