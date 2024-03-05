Legal & General Group Plc Sells 102,652 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,716,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 102,652 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.60% of Deere & Company worth $647,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,552,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,775,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Deere & Company by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,640,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.58.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE DE traded up $3.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $367.83. The company had a trading volume of 858,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,059. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $383.45 and its 200-day moving average is $383.49. The company has a market cap of $102.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

