Legal & General Group Plc Sells 26,197 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 987,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,197 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.75% of Lam Research worth $619,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 56.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,023 shares of company stock worth $18,226,562 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $20.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $957.46. 518,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $467.02 and a 52 week high of $993.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $842.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $730.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

