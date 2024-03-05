Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,628,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,053 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 1.90% of Eversource Energy worth $385,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 198.6% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 130.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ES stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.68. 1,338,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,464,738. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of -46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -214.28%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ES. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

