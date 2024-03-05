Legal & General Group Plc Has $475.70 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,030,292 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 96,647 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $475,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDNS traded down $11.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.82. The company had a trading volume of 866,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,107. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.78 and a 1-year high of $320.78. The stock has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a PE ratio of 80.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.33.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at $29,513,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at $29,513,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at $18,583,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,107 shares of company stock valued at $40,217,826. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

