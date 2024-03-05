Legal & General Group Plc Trims Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,569,446 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 28,713 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.62% of FedEx worth $415,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.56.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.77. The company had a trading volume of 607,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,085. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $190.83 and a 12 month high of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.02.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

