McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,730 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.77% of McKesson worth $450,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,791,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,953,000 after purchasing an additional 708,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 67,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock traded down $7.68 on Tuesday, reaching $526.50. 443,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,637. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $537.26. The company has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $494.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.12.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.90 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.86.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

