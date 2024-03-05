6,445,694 Shares in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,445,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,016,000. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.69% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,815,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 412,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,964,000 after acquiring an additional 280,074 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE:CP traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.50. 653,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.54 and a 200 day moving average of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $87.03.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.15%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.