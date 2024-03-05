Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,190,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85,389 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.73% of Illinois Tool Works worth $504,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after acquiring an additional 23,015 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 37,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 13,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.33.
Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.56. The stock had a trading volume of 618,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,312. The company has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $267.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.34.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.49%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works
In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $38,860,831 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.
