Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,190,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85,389 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.73% of Illinois Tool Works worth $504,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after acquiring an additional 23,015 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 37,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 13,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.33.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.56. The stock had a trading volume of 618,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,312. The company has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $267.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.34.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $38,860,831 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.