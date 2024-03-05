Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,211,635 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 116,396 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $515,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 560.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 46,195 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 39,198 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,095,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 45.1% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 22.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,364 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,817 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE:UBER traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.56. The stock had a trading volume of 13,285,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,611,811. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.44. The company has a market capitalization of $163.13 billion, a PE ratio of 92.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.