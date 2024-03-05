Legal & General Group Plc Has $392.42 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,266,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 143,362 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $392,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 29,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $1,189,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 260.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE PSX traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.56. 1,353,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,411. The stock has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $150.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.03 and a 200-day moving average of $125.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,887 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,437. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

