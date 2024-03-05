Legal & General Group Plc Has $433.15 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,862,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 182,049 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $433,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 16,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 117,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.58. 1,496,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,845,890. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $177.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.