Lido Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,727 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $394,858,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,253 shares during the period.

VTV stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,419. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.66. The company has a market capitalization of $109.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $157.76.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

