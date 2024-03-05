Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 70 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.48. 691,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,630. The stock has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $173.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.54 and a 200 day moving average of $158.99.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

