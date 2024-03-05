Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,337 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $11,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,081 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,358,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,551,000 after purchasing an additional 781,986 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,071,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,565,000 after purchasing an additional 575,818 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 436,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,650,000 after purchasing an additional 166,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $773,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NVO stock traded down $3.69 on Tuesday, hitting $124.26. 3,397,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,946,355. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $128.77.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

