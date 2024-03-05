Lido Advisors LLC Sells 4,051 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $8,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.17. 561,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,227. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.57 and a 12 month high of $59.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

