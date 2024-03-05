Lido Advisors LLC Has $9.06 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 483,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,054 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCR. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,924 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,456,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,910 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 397.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,175,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,025,000 after purchasing an additional 939,376 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,569,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after purchasing an additional 618,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,617,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.28. 167,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,035. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $19.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0642 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

