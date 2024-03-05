Lido Advisors LLC Increases Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,834 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 142,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,018.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after buying an additional 94,639 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $142,130,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 493,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,458,000 after buying an additional 30,386 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 37,428 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $761,944.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,266.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $761,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,266.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.10. 599,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.37. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $103.21.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

