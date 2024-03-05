EHP Funds Inc. Sells 2,800 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

EHP Funds Inc. reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,881,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,302,560. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $177.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $196.90.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.92.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

