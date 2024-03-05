Lido Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 513,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,301,000. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of News as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 104.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in News in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in News in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.82. 1,080,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,898,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 64.83 and a beta of 1.33. News Co. has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. News had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. News’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Macquarie upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

