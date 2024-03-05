Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Trading Up 5.7% After Insider Buying Activity

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) shot up 5.7% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.89. 594,485 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 929,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Specifically, EVP Rick C. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,511.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Morris J. Huey II bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 271,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick C. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,511.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,389 shares of company stock worth $127,707 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60. The company has a market cap of $790.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.42.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $82.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.45 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 34.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -36.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFFN. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 325,726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 100,148 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454,522 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 899,376 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 262,342 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 105,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 660,086 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 30,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

