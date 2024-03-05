Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Short Interest Up 10.0% in February

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,628,800 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the January 31st total of 1,480,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,072.0 days.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FSPKF remained flat at $14.64 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69.
About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
