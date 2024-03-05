Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Short Interest Up 10.0% in February

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,628,800 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the January 31st total of 1,480,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,072.0 days.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FSPKF remained flat at $14.64 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

