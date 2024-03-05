Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Trading 4.9% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $44.84 and last traded at $44.72. 147,753 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 500,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.64.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $158,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $158,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $828,068.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,225 shares of company stock worth $1,634,014. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth $46,846,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth $38,143,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,744,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after buying an additional 596,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 183.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,616,000 after acquiring an additional 286,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

