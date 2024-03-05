Short Interest in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Increases By 20.6%

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the January 31st total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $22.44. 33,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,625. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.00. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $23.53.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s payout ratio is 130.91%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACV. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,910 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

