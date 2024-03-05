Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Short Interest Update

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the January 31st total of 985,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 490,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Avient

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 139.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Avient by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avient by 248.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Avient Trading Down 0.4 %

AVNT traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.31. The company had a trading volume of 78,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,095. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.54. Avient has a 52 week low of $27.73 and a 52 week high of $44.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Avient Dividend Announcement

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avient will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Avient’s payout ratio is 124.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Stories

