Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) Short Interest Update

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the January 31st total of 91,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPTN traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $2.55. 21,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.11. Cepton has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $9.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cepton in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded Cepton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPTN. Westerly Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cepton by 492.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cepton by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,824,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 477,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cepton by 625.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cepton by 39.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 209,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cepton during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 6.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

