American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Short Interest Update

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the January 31st total of 7,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 1.4 %

AMH traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,556,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,697. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMH. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $266,987.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $266,987.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,037,000 after purchasing an additional 134,931 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 34,401 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

