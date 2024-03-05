BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Short Interest Update

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,800 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the January 31st total of 343,400 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 536.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 201,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BurgerFi International by 548.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 126,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BurgerFi International by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in BurgerFi International during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 63,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.61. 45,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,455. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. BurgerFi International has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.06.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

