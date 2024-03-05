Short Interest in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Grows By 21.6%

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the January 31st total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have commented on DHI shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,007. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after buying an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,558,000 after purchasing an additional 480,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,615,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,953,000 after purchasing an additional 99,842 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $726,454,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after buying an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.85. 1,100,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,400. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $90.85 and a 1-year high of $157.93.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.63%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

